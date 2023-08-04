Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Major Shareholder Sells $19,044.87 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 13,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $19,044.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,042,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,135.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRR opened at $0.96 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Equity had a positive return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Equity

About Star Equity

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

