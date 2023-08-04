Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBLK

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.57. 705,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,778. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 861.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 116,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 101.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 249,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.