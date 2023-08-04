Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$1.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,358. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.76. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 21,039 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 86,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

