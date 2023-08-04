St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
STJPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.26) to GBX 1,300 ($16.69) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,148 ($14.74) to GBX 1,063 ($13.65) in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,305.75.
St. James’s Place Stock Performance
About St. James’s Place
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
