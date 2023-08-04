St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS) Shares Up 7.5%

St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS – Get Free Report) was up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Stock Up 7.5 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13.
About St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V)
Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.
