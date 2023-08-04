Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Shares of SFM stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $40.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,924,804.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,894.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $297,695.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,924,804.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,084,000 after purchasing an additional 624,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

