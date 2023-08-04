Sprott (SII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of C$48.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of SII stock opened at C$42.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.29. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$41.30 and a twelve month high of C$56.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sprott from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

