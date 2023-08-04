Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.67), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SPR stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.35. 12,403,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

