Spire (NYSE:SR) Announces Earnings Results

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Spire updated its FY23 guidance to $4.15-4.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.62. 518,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,189. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. Spire has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SR. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

