Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. On average, analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPRO opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 31.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 80,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

