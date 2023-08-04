Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. On average, analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Spero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %
SPRO opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
