SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 999,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,420,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177,917 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,139,000 after acquiring an additional 85,922 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 364,389 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.57. The company had a trading volume of 37,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,215. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.25.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

