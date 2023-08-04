SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 466,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 796,642 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $22.60.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 56,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,192,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

