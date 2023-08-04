SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,354 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.19. 5,325,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,191,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

