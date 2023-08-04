SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.20.
SouthState Stock Performance
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $555.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SouthState will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.
SouthState Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 28.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState
In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SouthState
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SouthState by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SouthState by 23.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 0.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SouthState
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
