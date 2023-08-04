Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.66. Sonoco Products also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $58.10. 86,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Articles

