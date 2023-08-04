SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Tops $0.0209

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $11.58 million and $349,627.47 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000581 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

