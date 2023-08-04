SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on SolarWinds from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SolarWinds
SolarWinds Trading Up 2.4 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SolarWinds by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after buying an additional 375,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,998,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,389,000 after purchasing an additional 161,663 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth approximately $31,989,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,478,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,915,000 after acquiring an additional 306,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 470,462 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SolarWinds
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 10 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.