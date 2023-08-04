Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Releases Earnings Results

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

Socket Mobile Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT opened at $1.45 on Friday. Socket Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Institutional Trading of Socket Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

