Societal CDMO (SCTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 27.49% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. On average, analysts expect Societal CDMO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Societal CDMO Stock Performance
Shares of SCTL stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Societal CDMO has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
About Societal CDMO
Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.
