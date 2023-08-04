Societal CDMO (SCTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 27.49% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. On average, analysts expect Societal CDMO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Societal CDMO Stock Performance

Shares of SCTL stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Societal CDMO has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Societal CDMO

About Societal CDMO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 17,732.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Societal CDMO by 434.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Societal CDMO during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Societal CDMO during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

