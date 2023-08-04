SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$52.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Desjardins increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.11.

TSE:SNC traded down C$2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$39.52. 337,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,486. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$21.62 and a one year high of C$41.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. SNC-Lavalin Group had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.5991561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare bought 3,894 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,581.50. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

