SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Down 1.9 %

TSE SNC opened at C$40.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.25. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$21.62 and a twelve month high of C$41.93. The stock has a market cap of C$7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 379.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. SNC-Lavalin Group had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.5991561 EPS for the current year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare purchased 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.25 per share, with a total value of C$125,581.50. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.88.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

