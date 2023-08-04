Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Acquires £1,761.76 in Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Howes acquired 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,694 ($21.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,761.76 ($2,261.86).

Smiths Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,657.50 ($21.28) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,645.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,687.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. The firm has a market cap of £5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. Smiths Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,438.50 ($18.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,807 ($23.20).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,860 ($23.88) to GBX 1,920 ($24.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.18) to GBX 1,775 ($22.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

About Smiths Group

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.