Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Lowered to “Underperform” at National Bankshares

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.90. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Report on Slate Office REIT
Slate Office REIT Price Performance
About Slate Office REIT
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Slate Office REIT
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.