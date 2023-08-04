Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Lowered to “Underperform” at National Bankshares

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.90. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

About Slate Office REIT

SOT.UN remained flat at C$1.52 during trading on Friday. 224,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,547. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.89.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

