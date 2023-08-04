Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Trading 0.2% Higher

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €110.20 ($121.10) and last traded at €109.70 ($120.55). 14,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €109.50 ($120.33).

Sixt Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €108.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €113.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.41.

About Sixt

(Get Free Report)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.