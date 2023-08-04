SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,929. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on SITE

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.