Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.75 to $5.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Sirius XM from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Sirius XM by 615.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

