Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Trading Down 4.5%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 26,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 24,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Silver Range Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -0.09.

About Silver Range Resources

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

