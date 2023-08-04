Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,145 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.22. The stock had a trading volume of 339,476 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.30 and its 200 day moving average is $141.36.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.