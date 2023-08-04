Sigma Planning Corp Sells 21,030 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,030 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after buying an additional 1,088,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,355,000 after buying an additional 882,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.17. 9,113,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,148,487. The company has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $75.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.