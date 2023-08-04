Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,517 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.22. 926,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

