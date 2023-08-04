Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,409 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.19% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,028. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

