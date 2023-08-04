Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,195 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.31% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,270,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 188.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 67,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 382,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,829. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

