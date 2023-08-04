Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.96.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

Shares of UPS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,428,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,455. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.25. The firm has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

