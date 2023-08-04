Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $552.04. 1,141,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,289. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $244.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

