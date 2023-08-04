SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $10,182.48 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $10,182.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,433.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SI-BONE Stock Down 1.6 %

SIBN stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.65. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SI-BONE

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 46,086 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.