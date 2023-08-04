Short Interest in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCHW) Declines By 6.2%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Latch Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LTCHW opened at $0.07 on Friday. Latch has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.