Short Interest in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Declines By 6.8%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Haynes International
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Haynes International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.
Haynes International Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of HAYN stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 42,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,085. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $618.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $60.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on HAYN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.
