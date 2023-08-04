Short Interest in FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Declines By 7.6%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FGI Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 4,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,498. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.40. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. FGI Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Analysts anticipate that FGI Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FGI Industries

About FGI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FGI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in FGI Industries by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 790,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 208,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

