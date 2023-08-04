Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Decreases By 7.9%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 81,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE AGM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.82. 50,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,174. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $97.76 and a fifty-two week high of $166.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.27.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.60. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $84.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, SVP Kerry T. Willie sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $121,878.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,876.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $159,461.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kerry T. Willie sold 870 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $121,878.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $367,876.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $473,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter valued at $4,708,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

