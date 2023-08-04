Short Interest in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Decreases By 7.9%

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,265,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,572,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,474,000 after acquiring an additional 837,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,723,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,870,000 after purchasing an additional 271,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.40. 1,862,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 116.99%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.