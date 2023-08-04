Short Interest in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Expands By 5.3%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 490,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

Embecta Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Embecta by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 493.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 728.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EMBC traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.29. 468,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. Embecta has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. Embecta had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Embecta will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

