Short Interest in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Grows By 5.1%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 23,372,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,492 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 918,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 130,208 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,501,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 443,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,631,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,413 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EGO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.22. 1,154,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,785. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.26, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGO. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

