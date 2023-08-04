Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Declines By 8.0%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 571,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth about $584,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Despegar.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DESP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.72. 316,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $509.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.95. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Despegar.com will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

