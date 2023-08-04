Short Interest in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Decreases By 7.3%

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 8,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Corebridge Financial stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,198,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

