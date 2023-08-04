Short Interest in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Grows By 5.4%

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 132,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.78. 34,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,995. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVLY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Codorus Valley Bancorp

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director Scott V. Fainor purchased 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,756.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,860 shares in the company, valued at $193,847.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 5,037 shares of company stock worth $96,568 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 70.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1,690.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 771.4% in the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

