Short Interest in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Drops By 7.3%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 300,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Carriage Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Carriage Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,278.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $108,175.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,491.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,853 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,278.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,609. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,330 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE CSV traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 126,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.