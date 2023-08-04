Short Interest in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Declines By 7.9%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,280,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 30,690,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Cano Health Stock Performance

CANO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. 4,650,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,953,305. The firm has a market cap of $825.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $866.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.21 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cano Health

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

In related news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 929,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,328. Company insiders own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 49.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CANO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cano Health

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.