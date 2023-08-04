Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shopify Stock Down 1.7 %

Shopify stock traded down C$1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,552,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,988. Shopify has a 52 week low of C$33.00 and a 52 week high of C$93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of C$93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.89.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

