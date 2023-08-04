Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $76.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,076.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.