Shentu Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Shentu has a market cap of $52.34 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001930 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shentu

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 122,952,875 coins and its circulating supply is 93,061,160 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

